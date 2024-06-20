(Bloomberg) -- Pollster YouGov Plc fell the most in more than 15 years after it warned about disappointing sales for its data products and said bookings in its fiscal second half have been lower than anticipated.

The London-based company also faced a decline in sales for its fast-turnaround research services, it said in a trading update on Wednesday. Germany, Austria and Switzerland have been particularly challenging markets, according to the statement.

YouGov shares plunged 46% to 440 pence in London on Thursday, the most since February 2009.

YouGov’s results appear at odds with its status as a household name in political polling, given 2024 is the biggest election year in history. But the company makes most of its revenue by providing analysis of consumer behavior and has been affected by falling demand for consultants.

In the UK, the Conservative Party and Labour Party have pledged to halve the government’s budget for external advisory firms. Deutsche Bank AG slashed spending on outside consultants by 70% this year, the Financial Times reported Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the decision.

“YouGov’s polling operation is its shiny object but it actually makes a very modest contribution to the group revenue,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, adding that its biggest business is consulting.

YouGov said sales in the second half of the fiscal year, which ends July 31, have been below expectations. It sees full-year revenue at £324 million ($410 million) to £327 million. That’s below a Bloomberg-compiled consensus of £339 million before the update.

The company anticipates full-year adjusted operating profit to be £41 million to £44 million, compared with estimates of £62 million.

(Updates with closing share price and analyst comment.)

