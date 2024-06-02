(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the presidential office in Manila, signaling that he seeks to draw closer to countries that are pushing back against threats from China.

“It is a great pleasure to meet with you to discuss some of the issues that are common to our two countries and hopefully find ways forward for both of us together,” Marcos said on Monday during his meeting with the Ukrainian leader, according to a video clip from the presidential office’s press corps.

The Ukraine leader’s visit to the Philippines comes after he wrapped up his attendance at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Sunday, where both he and Marcos delivered statements critical of China during the three-day annual defense summit.

Zelenskiy made an appeal to countries across the Asia-Pacific on Sunday to join the summit in Switzerland, which he accused China and Russia of trying to sabotage. He said Moscow is doing “everything” to disrupt the conference set for June 15-16 by using Chinese influence and its diplomats.

Marcos, for his part, criticized Beijing’s “assertive” actions in the disputed South China Sea in his speech Friday at the defense forum. The Chinese delegation responded by condemning the Southeast Asian nation’s moves to deepen military alliance with the US, saying it threatened peace and stability in the region.

