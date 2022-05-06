(Bloomberg) -- Employees at a Nespresso factory in a Swiss town discovered more than 500 kilograms of cocaine in bags of coffee beans from Brazil, according to police.

Nespresso informed the police on Monday of the discovery at its production site in Romont, the police said. The cocaine is more than 80% pure and its market value is estimated at more than 50 million francs ($50.6 million), according to the statement.

The batches were isolated and the substance didn’t come into contact with anything used in Nespresso production, the police said. The public prosecutor of the canton of Fribourg has opened an investigation.

Nestle’s communications department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment ahead of normal business hours.

