(Bloomberg) -- AbbVie Inc. lifted its full-year profit guidance as newer anti-inflammatory treatments like Rinvoq and Skyrizi take over for Humira, the blockbuster arthritis therapy that fueled the drugmaker’s growth for more than 15 years.

The North Chicago, Illinois-based company now expects full-year adjusted earnings in the range of $11.13 to $11.33 a share, according to a statement Friday, up from the earlier range that topped out at $11.17 a share.

The shares fell as much as 1.3% at the New York market open. They had gained 8% this year through Thursday’s close.

The company has been focused on plugging the gap left from Humira after it lost patent protection last year and cheaper biosimilar drugs began eating into sales. The company’s newer biologic drugs like Skyrizi and Rinvoq have been helping offset declines, and recent deals in cancer and neuroscience are expected to further replenish its pipeline of treatments.

The $10.1 billion purchase of ImmunoGen Inc. closed in the first quarter, giving AbbVie access to a highly sought-after class of cancer therapies called antibody-drug conjugates that directly target tumors. So far, the integration has been “seamless,” executives said on a call with investors.

AbbVie’s results show a company “firing on all cylinders,” William Blair analyst Tim Lugo said in a note. The beat was “mainly driven by strength across the portfolio, particularly in the immunology franchise.”

Demand for Skyrizi and Rinvoq, and higher-than-expected revenue from Humira, a treatment for inflammatory diseases like arthritis, drove AbbVie’s performance. Overall first-quarter sales hit $12.3 billion, above Wall Street’s projections of $11.9 billion. Quarterly adjusted earnings were $2.31 a share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $2.23.

Combined sales from Skyrizi and Rinvoq were $3.1 billion in the first quarter, ahead of the average Wall Street estimate of $2.95 billion. Humira sales were $2.27 billion — higher than analysts expected and well below the $3.54 billion it generated a year ago. Revenues from cancer and neuroscience are also up since the first quarter of last year.

The results were “well ahead of our expectations,” Robert Michael, AbbVie’s chief operating officer, said in the statement. He’ll replace longtime chief executive officer and avid dealmaker Richard Gonzalez in July.

Still, AbbVie’s aesthetics business, which includes products like Botox and Juvederm, came in below estimates with quarterly sales of $1.25 billion.

