(Bloomberg) -- Polish President Andrzej Duda intends to take part in a planned conference on Ukraine’s peace blueprint in Switzerland next month, he said after a phone call with Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday.

Heads of state and government from more than 160 countries including the Group of Seven, Group of 20, the European Union and the so-called BRICS bloc were invited to the gathering set to take place on June 15 and 16 near Lucerne. Russia isn’t included on the guest list.

