(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump was found in contempt of court for a second time by the New York judge overseeing his hush-money trial, who threatened again to jail the former president for future violations.

Justice Juan Merchan in New York on Monday fined Trump $1,000 for violating a gag order by making public statements about witnesses and jurors in the case. Last week, Merchan held Trump in contempt of court for violating the gag order on nine occasions and fined him $9,000.

“It appears that the $1,000 fines are not serving as a deterrent,” Merchan said in court. “Mr. Trump, I want you to understand the last thing I want to do is put you in jail.”

Trump is on trial for allegedly falsifying dozens of business records to conceal payments to an adult film actress ahead of the 2016 election, to keep her quiet about her claims of an affair a decade earlier. While hush money payments aren’t illegal, prosecutors say Trump used them to influence the election by hiding his conduct with women.

Trump’s use of social media, news interviews and campaign speeches has created a challenge for judges overseeing his many legal cases as they weigh the impact of his public comments against his free-speech rights. Trump’s remarks became an issue after individuals he attacked on social media were swamped with online threats by his supporters.

