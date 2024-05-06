(Bloomberg) -- Bloomberg LP struck an 11-year lease extension with Alexander’s Inc. for its global headquarters in New York.

The company will continue to occupy all the office space at 731 Lexington Ave., which totals 946,815 square feet (87,962 square meters), according to a statement Monday. The new agreement extends Bloomberg’s lease, which was set to expire in 2029, through 2040.

While office owners have come under pressure recently with the rise in remote work and higher borrowing costs, certain buildings have been able to attract and retain tenants. This year, retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc. struck a deal to relocate its New York offices to 63 Madison Ave. and private equity firm Advent International agreed to move its offices to Manhattan’s Seagram Building.

Vornado Realty Trust has a 32.4% stake in Alexander’s, the real estate investment trust that owns 731 Lexington Ave. and other properties in New York.

Bloomberg LP is the parent company of Bloomberg News.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.