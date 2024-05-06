Caviar Lobster Rolls Go for $680 as Griffin Joins Musk at Miami F1 Race

(Bloomberg) -- At Carbone Beach, Elon Musk and Ken Griffin mingled over red wine. Steve Ross mugged for the camera along with Nelson Peltz and David Solomon.

The billionaires, along with other members of the jet set, were at a party thrown by Major Food Group on Saturday, a day before the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami.

It’s all part of efforts to boost the sport’s popularity in the US. The Miami Grand Prix, which debuted in 2022, has turned into an annual fixture for the rich and famous to flex their wealth and glamor at multiple parties across the city, which has become a magnet for billionaires.

Over the past weekend, a slew of celebrities and sport stars including Kendall Jenner, Camila Cabello, Travis Kelce and Lindsey Vonn partied in Miami, attending an avalanche of events organized around the Sunday race.

As for the contest itself, Lando Norris pulled off an upset victory. But there were shocks off the track too. At the Hard Rock beach club, a basket of carne asada nachos cost $180. Lobster Rolls, $280. Another $400 added an ounce of caviar.

The Hard Rock bash, which also included performances by Ed Sheeran and DJ Steve Aoki, took place over three days right outside the Miami autodrome. Guests that wanted the full event experience had to fork out over $1,700 to get in. Photos of the eye-popping menu went viral on social media.

A bottle of Tito’s vodka was priced at $560. A 1.75 liter bottle sells for about $30 retail.

A Hard Rock spokesperson said its menu reflected full-table pricing that was meant for groups of six to eight people, and not individual portions.

Meanwhile at Carbone Beach on Saturday, the self styled “surf club on the sand” had a 2,500-pound ice sculpture and Carbone’s spicy rigatoni vodka and veal parmesan. Rapper Pitbull performed.

In addition to Musk, Griffin and other business titans, the party was also attended by sport stars Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James, and rapper will.i.am.

