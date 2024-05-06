(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called on France to help fend off a “new Cold War” as the European Union increasingly aligns with US concerns over cheap imports and national security risks.

He told French President Emmanuel Macron the two nations should uphold mutual benefits, and jointly oppose decoupling and the disruption of supply chains, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing comments made during talks between the two leaders.

Xi is in Paris on a state visit before heading to Serbia and Hungary in his first trip to the bloc in five years. He is hoping to convince Europeans that Beijing offers an economic opportunity amid growing trade tensions.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who joined the two heads of state for talks earlier on Monday, said after the meeting that the EU is prepared to deploy all the tools available to defend its economies if China fails to offer fair access to its markets

