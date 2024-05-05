(Bloomberg) -- Chinese markets look poised for a positive open when traders return from a holiday, with Beijing’s supportive policy stance adding impetus to a budding bullish momentum.

Shares will likely play catch-up to gains seen offshore when mainland markets were shut from Wednesday to Friday to celebrate Labor Day. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index jumped 8.5% during that period, while a Hang Seng gauge of Chinese stocks rallied more than 4% since Hong Kong reopened on Thursday.

On the currency side, the onshore yuan may track the advance seen in the offshore unit, which had its best week this year as the dollar retreated.

Battered Chinese assets are getting a second look as a combination of earnings recovery, policy support and cheap valuations lure investors. The latest catalyst came from the Politburo meeting just before the trading break, when China’s top leaders vowed to explore new measures to tackle a protracted housing crisis and hinted at possible rate cuts ahead.

“The important meeting held before the holidays clarified the goal of continuing to deepen reforms and expand opening up, which will help drive the onshore equity market higher in the near term,” said Shen Meng, director at Chanson & Co. “The travel and consumption trend during the holidays also raise expectations for the consumption recovery.”

Read: Worst of China Stocks ‘Should Be Behind Us’ for 2024, BofA Says

Foreign funds are also returning to Chinese and Hong Kong stocks, though whether this is a tactical rebound or a more sustainable re-rating remains under debate. Bank of America Securities said the worst in terms of fund outflows has passed, while UBS Group AG strategists said earnings for mainland-listed stocks have likely bottomed in the first quarter.

Overseas funds boosted holdings of mainland shares for the third straight month in April, the longest buying streak in a year. A rally in Hong Kong shares during the Labor Day holiday — when Chinese investors were out of action — suggests strong appetite from global money.

For the rebound to extend, investors will be looking for firm evidence of consumption recovery in the holiday data. Citigroup Inc. expects the travel industry’s Labor Day holiday revenue to “improve decently” compared to the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, driven by traveler traffic increase and a recovery in per capita spending.

Chinese stocks related to travel and consumption surged in Hong Kong trading, reflecting the optimism. Casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd jumped more than 12% in the two post-holiday sessions, while travel platform Trip.com Group Ltd added over 4% and hotel business H World Group Ltd rose nearly 5%. This also suggests that a disappointing set of data can quickly lead to a reversal of the gains.

“We need the May holiday consumption data to meet expectations to sustain the rally,” said Zhikai Chen, head of Asian and global emerging market equities at BNP Paribas Asset Management Asia Ltd. “Otherwise, it will lead to another round of questions on whether consumers are pulling back and if they are getting more cautious.”

Monday trading will be the first session for mainland equities to respond to the Politburo’s statement, which was released after markets closed on Tuesday. Analysts have largely offered a positive take, with Chinese property stocks in Hong Kong rallying as authorities said it will look for ways to deal with unsold properties. They also called for faster issuance of special sovereign and local government special bonds — a major source of funding for infrastructure projects.

The offshore yuan rose to the strongest against the greenback since mid-March on Friday, supported also by a more favorable global backdrop. The dollar has come off a recent high after the Federal Reserve’s latest decision was seen as less hawkish than feared.

The Chinese top leaders’ meeting “raised hopes that they will come up with more comprehensive long-term reforms and policies to address” some of the economy’s structural challenges, said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. The yuan’s rally may extend in the short term alongside the dollar’s retreat and as foreign investors are less bearish on Chinese assets, he said.

--With assistance from Sangmi Cha.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.