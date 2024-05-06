(Bloomberg) -- Australia has expressed “concerns” to Beijing about the actions of a Chinese jet, which Canberra said fired flares near one of its military helicopters, describing the move as “unsafe and unprofessional.”

A People’s Liberation Army fighter aircraft intercepted an Australian helicopter in the Yellow Sea on May 4 and “released flares along the flight path”, according to a statement from the Department of Defence on Monday. The helicopter was operating from an Australian naval vessel enforcing United Nations sanctions against North Korea, the statement said.

No Australian personnel were injured in the encounter, the statement said, as it called on all countries including China “to operate their militaries in a professional and safe manner.” China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is the second incident between the militaries of the two countries in recent months, after two Australian navy divers were injured by sonar pulses from a Chinese naval vessel in November last year.

