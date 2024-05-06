(Bloomberg) -- A tank-destroying drone known for helping Ukraine push back on Russian advances is getting a major infusion of support — as part of an accelerated Pentagon effort to prepare for a possible conflict with China.

The 50-pound (23 kilogram) Switchblade 600 is the first of a new wave of lower-cost autonomous weapons the Pentagon is publicly acknowledging it’s funding through its Replicator program — an effort to field new systems by August 2025 to help counter Chinese capabilities.

Produced by AeroVironment Inc., an Arlington, Virginia-based company, the drones can fly more than 24 miles (39 kilometers) and idle for 40 minutes before attacking its target with an anti-armor warhead. The Pentagon announced the Switchblade’s selection in the program on Monday.

Other companies are expected to win support for their systems as well, but it’s not clear how many of them will be publicly disclosed.

Contractors whose weapons are selected will see millions of dollars in increased sales as the department plans to scale production to meet its ambitious goals. Congress approved $500 million this fiscal year for the Replicator effort and the Pentagon has requested an equal amount for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

Drone Deployments

“These investments bring together the capabilities of a broad range of traditional and nontraditional technology companies, including systems vendors, component manufacturers, and software developers,” according to the statement.

There are still several critical, unanswered questions about the program, including the supply chain implications of rapidly producing thousands of drones by August 2025 and where in the Indo-Pacific they will be deployed. Theoretical options include Japanese islands, the Philippines, Taiwan or US naval vessels.

Monday’s announcement is “a critical step in delivering the capabilities we need, at the scale and speed we need, to continue securing a free and open Indo-Pacific” said Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.