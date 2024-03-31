(Bloomberg) -- Elanco Animal Health Inc. has reached a settlement with Ancora, according to people with knowledge of the matter, allowing it to avoid a proxy fight with the activist investor.

Greenfield, Indiana-based Elanco will add Ancora nominees Craig Wallace and Kathy Turner to its board, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. Elanco’s Chief Executive Officer Jeff Simmons will stay on in his role, they said.

A representative for Elanco declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Ancora didn’t immediately provide comment.

Shares in Elanco have risen 9% this year, giving the company a market value of $8 billion.

Ancora said in a statement in February that it has a roughly $250 million stake in Elanco, and was pushing for, among other things, an orderly succession process at the company.

“We believe Elanco’s board should be operating with humility and an open mind after presiding over anemic margins, ballooning debt, poor capital allocation and shoddy forecasting,” Ancora said in February.

Wallace is the former CEO (North America/Pacific) of animal health company Ceva Santé Animale, while Turner was previously global chief marketing officer at IDEXX Laboratories. The other nominees were James Chadwick, who helps lead Ancora’s activism investment strategy, and logistics executive Andrew Clarke.

Ancora is separately seeking a majority board representation at railway giant Norfolk Southern Corp. where the proxy battle is ongoing.

Read more: Norfolk Southern Bolsters Executive Team Amid Activist Fight (1)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.