Air Canada cancels takeover of Transat after battle with Europe

Air Canada said it’s dropping the takeover of vacation operator Transat AT Inc. because it doesn’t believe it can get European regulators to approve the deal on acceptable terms.

Canada’s largest airline said it offered a “significant package of remedies” to satisfy the European Commission over concerns that the merger would reduce competition on flights between EU countries and Canada.

“Following recent discussions with the EC, it has become evident, however, that the EC will not approve the acquisition based on the currently offered remedy package,” Air Canada said in a statement Friday.

“Air Canada has concluded that providing additional, onerous remedies, which may still not secure an EC approval, would significantly compromise Air Canada’s ability to compete internationally.”

Air Canada agreed to buy Transat, one of Canada’s largest sellers of vacation packages, in June 2019 and later raised its bid to $18 a share to win over recalcitrant shareholders and seal a friendly deal.

After the coronavirus pandemic struck, they revised the deal down to $5 a share in cash or 0.2862 Air Canada shares, valuing Transat at about $200 million.

Air Canada has to pay a $12.5 million termination fee.