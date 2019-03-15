(Bloomberg) -- Air Canada says it is suspending all 2019 financial guidance in light of the current uncertainty due to Boeing 737 Max grounding.

Earlier, Air Canada said given the magnitude of its 737 MAX operations, which on average carry nine to twelve thousand customers per day, delays are expected in re-booking and in reaching call centers

Air Canada continues to adapt a contingency plan to address the evolving situation

2020 and 2021 annual Ebitda margin and annual return on invested capital forecast remain in place

Guidance for cumulative free cash flow over the 2019-2021 period also remains in place

