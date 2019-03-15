51m ago
Air Canada Suspends 2019 Forecast on Boeing 737 Max Grounding
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Air Canada says it is suspending all 2019 financial guidance in light of the current uncertainty due to Boeing 737 Max grounding.
- Earlier, Air Canada said given the magnitude of its 737 MAX operations, which on average carry nine to twelve thousand customers per day, delays are expected in re-booking and in reaching call centers
- Air Canada continues to adapt a contingency plan to address the evolving situation
- 2020 and 2021 annual Ebitda margin and annual return on invested capital forecast remain in place
- Guidance for cumulative free cash flow over the 2019-2021 period also remains in place
To contact the reporter on this story: Yueqi Yang in New York at yyang492@bloomberg.net
To contact the editor responsible for this story: Chakradhar Adusumilli at cadusumilli@bloomberg.net
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.