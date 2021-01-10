(Bloomberg) -- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune departed Sunday for Germany for treatment resulting from his earlier bout of coronavirus, local media reported.

Tebboune said he may undergo minor surgery and doesn’t expect to be away from the country for long, the independent Ennahar TV quoted him as saying on its Twitter account. He said it was related to a “complication” with his foot stemming from his previous fight with Covid-19, for which he was also hospitalized in Germany.

