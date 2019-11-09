(Bloomberg) -- A judge has permanently blocked the union representing Allegiant Travel Co. pilots from threatening a strike or staging a work slowdown in a dispute over a work scheduling system.

A magistrate judge in a federal district court in Nevada signed a final order in the case on Friday. The ruling resolves a case in which Allegiant claimed a threatened walkout by pilots led some customers to book travel with other airlines.

The Las Vegas-based carrier and International Brotherhood of Teamsters filed legal actions in 2018 after pilots voted to authorize a strike over stalled talks to negotiate a new system for bidding on work schedules.

Allegiant and the union didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

