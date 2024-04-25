(Bloomberg) -- Mexican ruling party presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum saw her lead over main opposition contender Xochitl Galvez narrow to 15 percentage points from 19 percentage points previously, according to an April poll.

The percentage of Mexicans saying that they will vote for Sheinbaum fell to 49% from 52% previously, while Galvez’s support rose to 34% from 33%, according to the most recent survey by the Grupo de Economistas y Asociados (GEA) and Investigaciones Sociales Aplicadas (ISA) released Thursday.

Support for Movimiento Ciudadano candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez rose to 6% from 4% previously, while 11% of respondents were undecided.

Approval for outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slightly declined to 50%. Mexico is likely to elect its first female president in the June 2 vote, in which Mexicans will also elect several governors and a new lower house and Senate, among thousands of officials.

Other key points from the poll:

56% of respondents said they will surely go to vote

If congressional elections were held today, 40% of respondents would vote for the ruling Morena party, while 21% would vote for the opposition PAN party

64% of respondents said the National Electoral Institute, known as INE, fulfills its function adequately

The poll surveyed 1,070 people in person at their homes between April 11-14 with a margin of error of +/- 3%

