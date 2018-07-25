{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    AltaGas CEO David Harris resigns abruptly after complaint to board

    The Canadian Press

    CALGARY -- The president and CEO of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) resigned his management and board positions immediately Wednesday following an unspecified complaint under review by the company's board of directors.

    David Harris had been with the Calgary-based company since 2010 and its top executive since April 2016.

    AltaGas didn't disclose the nature of the complaint against Harris but said it wasn't related to strategy, operations or financial reporting.

    It also said that the board and Harris had mutually agreed to his resignation.

    The role of chief executive officer will be shared on an interim basis by AltaGas founder David Cornhill, who is also chairman of the board, and Phillip Knoll -- an industry veteran and director of AltaGas.

    Cornhill founded AltaGas in 1994 and was its CEO until April 2016. He will remain chairman of the board.
     