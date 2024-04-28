(Bloomberg) -- The Manor Lords video game released this weekend by a small independent studio in Poland has sold more than a million copies, giving a timely boost to the country’s computer entertainment industry.

The medieval city building game, a debut for the studio created by Grzegorz Styczen, was a top seller on the Steam distribution platform, its US publisher Hooded Horse said. At the peak, about 170,000 people were playing the title at the same time.

The early success of Manor Lords comes at an opportune moment for the Polish computer games industry, which has suffered in recent months from the lackluster reception of new releases. About 100 game makers are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, with 22 traded on the main market.

The country’s biggest studio — CD Projekt SA — sold more than 25 million copies of its Cyberpunk 2077 game since its launch in December 2020, as well as 5 million paid add-ons to the title. Still, the initial version of the game was marred by various glitches that hit the company’s share price.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.