(Bloomberg) -- Cocoa futures saw the largest price drop in a week, with a forecast of wetter weather expected to be beneficial for key producers.

In Ghana and northern Indonesia rains “should improve conditions quite a bit,” Donald Keeney, senior meteorologist at Maxar Technologies Inc, said over email. The Ivory Coast will also benefit from wet weather, said Keeney, but still needs more rainfall to completely end the dryness stressing crops.

A lack of moisture in top West African cocoa producers has weighed on supply in a market already hit by aging trees and disease. Prices saw a 9% recovery last week, with money managers boosting their net-bullish bets to a three-week high.

Still, some expect that a record price set mid-April will mark the peak of the historic rally. Monday trading saw futures fall as much as 8.6%.

In Ghana, the combination of rain and sunshine has been good for cocoa, and growers would like the pattern to continue, said Michael Acheampong, a chief farmer in the town of Kwarbeng about 100 kilometers (62 miles) north of Accra.

