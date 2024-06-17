(Bloomberg) -- China launched an anti-dumping probe on pork imports from the European Union, in a narrowly targeted measure that’s the latest move in simmering trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels.

China is the EU’s biggest overseas market for pork, although export volumes have fallen off in recent years due to domestic oversupply and low prices. The trade was worth $1.83 billion last year, with farmers in Spain, Denmark and the Netherlands the biggest beneficiaries.

Still, it’s a tiny portion of overall trade with the bloc. China imported $282 billion worth of goods from the EU last year, according to official data.

The probe — which the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said began on Monday — will be viewed as Beijing’s counter to similar investigations being conducted by the EU, which is looking at Chinese subsidies across a range of industries and will impose tariffs on electric car imports from July. In January, China announced an anti-dumping investigation into European brandy.

China had been expected to adopt limited and targeted retaliation against the EU following the bloc’s latest move, with Beijing wary that a more robust response could backfire. While retaliation may help dissuade further trade-protection moves around the world, the danger for Beijing is that a too-strong response would encourage further trans-Atlantic alignment against China — cutting against President Xi Jinping’s efforts to encourage “strategic autonomy” in Europe.

Agriculture is often fertile ground for trade conflicts. China imposed levies on US soybean imports at the height of the trade war with the Trump administration. Its recent dispute with Canberra involved trade measures against Australian barley, beef, cotton and lobsters, as well as wine.

