(Bloomberg) -- Genting Malaysia Bhd. said it wasn’t involved in talks about opening a casino in the Forest City development in the Malaysian state of Johor, the New Straits Times reported, citing a statement from the company.

It also denied any participation by Genting Group’s Lim Kok Thay, according to the newspaper. “Neither the company nor Tan Sri Lim was involved in any such discussions or meetings and the claims made are untrue,” the New Straits Times said, quoting the statement.

Bloomberg News cited people familiar with the matter saying that Lim, along with Berjaya Corp. founder Vincent Tan, had met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Forest City development on the southern coast of Malaysia for preliminary discussions about opening a casino there.

Berjaya said on Friday that Tan hasn’t participated in such discussions and Anwar told reporters on Thursday that there are no plans to issue a casino license in Forest City. Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that no casinos will be opened or allowed to operate in the state.

Read more: Malaysia Is Said to Mull Casino Resort to Revive Forest City

A representative for Genting Malaysia couldn’t be reached for comment after regular business hours.

