Geely’s EV Maker Zeekr Is Said to Raise $441 Million in US IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd., the high-end electric car brand under Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., sold shares in an expanded initial public offering at the top of a marketed range to fetch about $441 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

In the biggest US IPO by a China-based company since 2021, Zeekr sold 21 million American depositary shares for $21 apiece on Thursday, said the people who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public yet.

The company marketed 17.5 million ADS, which represent 10 of the company’s ordinary shares, for $18 to $21 each, according to Zeekr’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reuters reported the price and the number of ADS earlier. A representative for Zeekr declined to comment.

Geely Auto, Mobileye Global Inc. and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. were interested in subscribing for as much as $349 million worth of shares in the offering, Zeekr had said in its filings.

The IPO is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp. and China International Capital Corp. The company’s shares are expected to begin trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ZK.

