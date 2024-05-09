(Bloomberg) -- The British government cleared Vodafone Group Plc and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.’s Three of national security concerns while ordering them to follow a list of new requirements, the government announced today.

The Cabinet Office, which conducted the probe, said the newly created company needs to create a special committee that oversees any topics sensitive to the UK’s national security.

The merged company must also create a technical group within the committee tasked with overseeing cyber, physical and personnel security. A government-approved independent auditor would review the network migration.

Vodafone’s proposed merger with operator Three is a crucial step in Chief Executive Officer Margherita Della Valle’s turnaround strategy. Vodafone is seeking to offload assets in a number of struggling European markets, including plans to sell its Spanish division to Zegona and its Italian one to Swisscom’s Fastweb. The company’s sale in Spain is expected to receive final government sign-off shortly, Bloomberg reported earlier.

The UK government examines any possible national security concerns posed by mergers from critical sectors including telecommunications companies. Some members of the British parliament have raised concerns over CK Hutchison’s ownership — pointing out that the firm, part of Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing’s sprawling empire, will have access to Vodafone’s network that supplies the UK government.

The proposed merger is still facing scrutiny from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. The CMA has raised concerns that the deal, which would make Vodafone and Three the biggest operator in the UK, could lead to higher prices and fewer choices for British consumers.

