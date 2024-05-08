(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s homeowners have brought a flood of properties to the market at a moment when high borrowing costs have reduced the number of buyers, according to an industry survey.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said that its gage measuring the monthly increase in new homes coming onto the market hit its highest level since 2020 in April. The average inventory of places for sale at each agent reached a three-year high.

The combination of rapidly rising supply of new homes for sale and a dip in demand from buyers may lengthen a period of stagnation in property prices. While the market has avoided a sharp plunge many forecasters expected last year, it’s struggled to gain ground in the past few months.

“This has all the makings of a buyers’ market – except for the fact there are so few buyers,” said Sarah Coles, head of personal finance, Hargreaves Lansdown.

Experts said that weak supply was partially responsible for the resilient house prices seen last year. However, a boost in listings now could have the opposite effect at a time when the house price recovery and buyer demand are faltering.

Figures from Nationwide Building Society have shown house prices slipping back in recent months after an uptick in mortgage rates since January that has dented affordability. Rival lender Halifax meanwhile said prices have barely budged lately.

Lenders have hiked borrowing costs on expectations that the Bank of England will push back interest rate cuts until later this year.

Why Mortgages and Housing Are Hot UK Election Issues: QuickTake

While RICS pinned the increase in supply on growing seller confidence in market conditions, there was a deterioration in its measure for new buyer enquiries. The gage — which measures the share of surveyors reporting a rise in enquiries compared to the previous month — dipped to balance of minus 1 from plus 6. RICS cited a “notable loss of momentum” in London and the South of England. Agreed sales still improved slightly.

“Feedback to the latest RICS survey demonstrates the sensitivity of the sales market to interest rates at the present time,” said Simon Rubinsohn, chief economist at RICS. He said there is “still a strong perception that activity in the market will pick up in the latter part of the year.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.