(Bloomberg) -- United States Cellular Corp. shares jumped as much as 19% Thursday after a Wall Street Journal report that T-Mobile US Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. are nearing separate deals to buy parts of the telecommunications company.

T-Mobile would pay more than $2 billion for a portion of US Cellular, according to the report which cited people familiar with the matter. That deal could close as soon as this month, while the Verizon deal could take longer or not close at all, they said.

The jump by US Cellular triggered at least one volatility-related trading halt and is the stock’s biggest intraday gain in nearly a year. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. — which holds about 73% of US Cellular’s publicly traded shares — soared as much as 25% and was also briefly halted for volatility.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.