(Bloomberg) -- Canadian oil-sands output will increase by about half a million barrels a day by 2030, more than previously forecast, as stronger prices encourage companies to expand existing projects, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Output will rise to 3.8 million barrels a day by 2030, about 3% higher than projected last year, S&P said Thursday. Companies including Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Imperial Oil Ltd. unit and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. are expanding existing oil-sands well sites, taking advantage of the start of new pipeline capacity to the Pacific Coast.

“The extended period of comparatively higher oil prices has strengthened producer balance sheets and has begun to open the door to some more ambitious projects, still primarily leveraging existing infrastructure,” analysts Kevin Birn and Celina Hwang said in a blog post about the report. Several projects are set to grow 20,000 to 50,000 barrels a day “through optimizations, efficiency gains or commercialization of small-scale assets.”

Rising output from non-OPEC oil producers has frustrated the cartel’s efforts to support prices through output cuts, with the US, Brazil, Guyana and Canada expected to lead a 1.8 million barrel-a-day increase this year, according to US government estimates. Canada’s oil sands represent the world’s third-largest crude reserves and make up the bulk of output from the country, the world’s fourth-largest producer.

This month’s startup of the expanded Trans Mountain pipeline added capacity for 590,000 more barrels a day to be sent to the Pacific Coast for export, giving an industry that long faced a shortage of pipelines room to grow. But additional pipeline capacity will still be needed by as early as the beginning of 2026, when the added production fills up existing export lines, S&P said.

