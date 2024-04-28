(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk made an unannounced trip to China Sunday and met Premier Li Qiang, a week after postponing a visit to India to handle pressing issues at the carmaker.

Musk is expected to discuss the rollout of Tesla’s driver-assistance system in the country, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

China’s No. 2 official met Musk in Beijing hours after he touched down in the city. Li said the nation is always open to foreign companies, adding that Tesla is a successful example of China-US trade cooperation, according to China Central Television.

Musk’s latest China visit comes during a volatile time for Tesla, with slowing EV sales prompting a cost-cutting drive and the reduction of more than 10% of its global workforce. Musk postponed a trip to India planned for April 21 and 22 that was going to include a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi because of “very heavy Tesla obligations.”

CCTV said Musk told Li that Tesla is willing to deepen cooperation with China. The CEO earlier met the head of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Ren Hongbin, according to CCTV.

Tesla is working on getting the system it calls Full Self-Driving, or FSD, approved for new markets. Its vehicles have been banned from China’s military compounds and some other government venues in the past over cameras used for its driver-assistance systems, which aren’t capable of fully autonomous driving. Musk has been increasingly bullish about the promise of Tesla’s latest versions of FSD.

“We plan on, with the approval of the regulators, releasing it as a supervised autonomy system in any market that — where we can get regulatory approval for that, which we think includes China,” Musk said of FSD during Tesla’s April 23 earnings call.

Advanced driver-assistance systems, or ADAS, are becoming increasingly common in China’s EV market, where Tesla is losing share. Many local players including Xpeng Inc., Xiaomi Corp. and Huawei Technologies Co. use sophisticated technology as a selling point for their vehicles, while industrywide price cuts by rivals add pressure for the US company to do the same.

Li visited the Beijing Auto Show on Sunday and said China has a leading position in the new-energy vehicle industry, China National Radio reported. He urged industry players to maintain their competitive advantages and vowed to ensure a level playing field for foreign companies in the market.

Tesla has repeatedly reduced prices in key markets including the US and China. Investors overlooked dismal earnings last week as the company pledged to launch lower-cost EV models as soon as late this year.

“We should be thought of as an AI or robotics company,” Musk said during Tesla’s earnings call. “If somebody doesn’t believe Tesla is going to solve autonomy, I think they should not be an investor in the company. But we will, and we are.”

A Gulfstream registered to SpaceX landed in Beijing at about 2 p.m. local time. Reuters earlier reported Musk’s plans to discuss Tesla’s software during the visit.

Tesla’s Shanghai factory, established in 2019, is the company’s most productive plant globally, a point Musk made to Li on Sunday as he praised “the hard work and wisdom of the Chinese team,” CCTV said.

China media reported that Tesla axed all Chinese graduate offers in its latest round of job cuts.

