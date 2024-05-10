(Bloomberg) -- Nonbank mortgage companies, which increasingly dominate the sector, pose unique risks and vulnerabilities that can weaken financial stability, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday.

Yellen previewed the Financial Stability Oversight Council’s first report assessing the threats introduced by nonbank mortgage firms, which have escaped the strong regulation reserved for traditional banks despite displacing them in the market. In 2022, nonbanks originated about two-thirds of mortgages and serviced most of them.

The sector’s specialized business model makes the firms vulnerable to changes in housing prices, interest rates and delinquency rates, Yellen, the FSOC’s chair, said in a statement. Nonbanks rely more than traditional lenders on the value of mortgage servicing rights, and they can have high leverage, short-term funding and operational risks, she said.

“Put simply, the vulnerabilities of nonbank mortgage companies can amplify shocks in the mortgage market and undermine financial stability, and the council has now laid this out in detail for the first time,” Yellen said.

The report is set to be released after the FSOC’s afternoon meeting.

Yellen outlined the report’s recommendations. One is that Congress establish an industry-financed fund to provide liquidity to failing nonbank mortgage servicers, allowing their operations to continue until servicing obligations can be transferred in an orderly fashion.

She said the report will also suggest that Congress consider providing the Federal Housing Finance Agency and Ginnie Mae with more authority to help manage the nonbanks’ counterparty risk — and for Ginnie Mae to expand a program so it can become a more effective liquidity backstop.

Footprints Expand

Biden-era regulators have long argued that oversight hasn’t keep up with nonbanks as their footprints across finance have expanded and their ties to traditional lenders have become more complex.

Nonbank lenders flooded the home-loan space in the wake of the Great Financial Crisis as the country’s biggest banks largely retreated, especially in lower down-payment loans. Last year, nonbanks including United Wholesale Mortgage LLC and Rocket Cos. dominated the top 10 mortgage lenders by originations, based on data from Inside Mortgage Finance.

