(Bloomberg) -- Altice USA Inc., the New York-area cable provider, fell as much as 8% in New York after management said the company expects to lose 15,000 to 20,000 broadband customers this quarter.

The company, which had 4.4 million internet customers at midyear, called the result “disappointing” Thursday at a Goldman Sachs Group Inc. conference.

Broadband adds have been a bright spot for the cable industry during the pandemic, as people working at home have expanded the demand for fast connections.

Altice fell as low as $23.25, the steepest intraday drop since July 29. The stock had declined 33% this year through Wednesday.

