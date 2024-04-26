(Bloomberg) -- King Charles III will return to public-facing duties next week for the first time since revealing his cancer diagnosis in February.

Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, will meet with medical specialists and patients at a cancer treatment center on Tuesday to mark the occasion, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday evening. The UK monarch will then have a “number of external engagements” in coming weeks, including hosting Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan in June, the Palace said.

The king’s return to public life is welcome news for the British royals following a difficult year so far for the family. King Charles’s diagnosis for an unspecified form of cancer was announced in February, and last month Princess Catherine, the wife of heir to the throne Prince William, also said she is being treated for cancer.

The palace said Charles will continue his treatment program, but that doctors are sufficiently pleased with his progress that he can resume some duties. His engagements will be “adapted where necessary to minimize any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery,” the Palace said.

King Charles’s cancer was discovered earlier this year during a hospital stay by the 75-year-old as he underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate. Buckingham Palace said at the time that the cancer didn’t have any connection with what was a benign prostate condition.

The news of his need for medical treatment came less than 18 months into his reign, following his ascension to the throne in September 2022 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. May 6 will be the first anniversary of his coronation.

