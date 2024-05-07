(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s main stock index, the S&P Merval, has soared 42% in dollar terms since President Javier Milei took office on Dec. 10, hitting a six-year high on Monday. The rally is a sign that the administration’s attempts to eliminate the budget deficit, control inflation and shore up the peso are winning over skeptical investors. However, it may also have a more prosaic reason — interest rate cuts have made leaving money in the bank or fixed income assets an ever less attractive proposition.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.