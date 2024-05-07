(Bloomberg) -- The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs appealed for $228 million to help Zambia deal with what it said was the driest farming season in more than four decades.

The nation’s cereal production is forecast to nearly halve because of the drought and 6.6 million people need help, the agency said in a statement Tuesday.

“Zambia is grappling with a severe humanitarian crisis, driven by the impacts of El Niño, the recent cholera outbreak and a worsening economic situation,” it said in its appeal, which is targeting 4.6 million of those in need.

Hakainde Hichilema, the southern African nation’s president, in February declared the drought a national disaster. His government said it needs about $900 million to deal with the impact, including paying for food and electricity imports. The drought has also badly hit other nations in the region including Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana.

Zambia also plans to ask the International Monetary Fund to provide financing, in addition to a $1.3 billion lending program that is already in place. A team from the Washington-based lender is currently visiting the country to assess the situation. The fund last month said it would “look favorably” on any requests from the government.

