(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans to huddle with chief executives from large companies to discuss the state of the economy and efforts to implement his infrastructure and clean energy policies, according to the White House.

Biden invited the corporate leaders for a Tuesday meeting amid a renewed push to highlight the strength of the US economy and sell his legislative accomplishments, as polls show the public remains unsold on his economic stewardship.

Citigroup Inc. CEO Jane Fraser, United Airlines Holdings Inc. CEO Scott Kirby, Evercore Inc. founder Roger Altman and Marriott International Inc. CEO Anthony Capuano are among those participating in the meeting with Biden, according to a White House official.

Biden sought to gather executives from the manufacturing, banking, clean energy and construction sectors to solicit their input on the US and global economies and share his belief that efforts to invest in the US and repair overseas alliances is building greater certainty and confidence at home and abroad, the official said.

Other attendees include Corning Inc. CEO Wendell Weeks, Flex Ltd. CEO Revathi Advaithi, retired Xerox Holdings Corp. CEO Ursula Burns and Bechtel Group Inc. CEO Brendan Bechtel, according to the official.

Biden has periodically gathered business leaders at the White House to hear their perspectives on the economy, a top issue for voters in the November election. The president’s recent polling bump in key battleground states evaporated amid deep voter pessimism about the state of the economy, according to a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll released last month.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.