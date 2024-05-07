(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. hopes to take advantage of Tesla Inc.’s downsizing, with a company recruiter reaching out to former interns who were sent packing by the electric-vehicle maker.

Laura del Amo, whose LinkedIn profile describes her as a talent sourcing strategist for GM, posted an appeal on the website for software interns whose program was terminated during Tesla’s ongoing cutbacks. GM and other automakers are sure to be scouring the ranks of experienced talent now looking for work after Elon Musk opted to cut more than 10% of Tesla’s staff.

“In light of recent industry news, GM is extending an invite to software students who may have been impacted from the changes in Tesla’s upcoming summer internship cohort,” del Amo posted. “We believe in the strength of our automotive community and are keen to integrate diverse talents into our team.”

Read More: Tesla Interns Are the Latest Target in Elon Musk’s Staff Cuts

GM has already brought in former Tesla executives for battery and manufacturing roles. The Detroit automaker hired Kurt Kelty, former senior director of battery technology at Tesla, as vice president of battery operations, and more recently hired Jens Peter Clausen as its new head of manufacturing.

GM didn’t immediately comment and del Amo didn’t respond. The LinkedIn post was reported earlier by Business Insider.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.