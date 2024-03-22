(Bloomberg) -- A condo at the swanky Aman New York is getting a public listing at $40 million — a 16% markup from its 2022 purchase price — testing buyers’ willingness to pay a premium for Central Park vistas and hotel-style perks.

The three-bedroom, 3,746-square-foot (348-square-meter) apartment, on the 18th floor of Manhattan’s historic Crown Building, has its own lap pool and floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of the park and Fifth Avenue. Like the hotel below it, the unit was designed by Jean-Michel Gathy and comes fully furnished in Aman’s signature Asian-inspired style.

“This is a really special apartment that I think the market is going to be very excited about,” said Tal Alexander, co-founder of the brokerage Official, which is listing the home on Friday.

It’s the first public resale of any condo at the Aman, at 730 Fifth Ave., on the corner of 57th Street. The apartment was previously marketed by the property’s in-house sales team with an asking price of $47 million, an Aman spokesperson said.

The Aman began selling its 22 residential units off-market in 2018, targeting jet-setting buyers who wanted their own piece of the popular luxury hotel brand. With two deals that closed this week — including the purchase of a full-floor penthouse for $49 million — and a contract for a smaller unit that was signed recently, the project is now sold out, the spokesperson said.

Moving the 18th-floor unit might not be easy, said Donna Olshan, president of brokerage Olshan Realty. The market hasn’t been particularly strong lately, she said, with properties selling at roughly the same pace as in 2023. Yet it’s possible the home sells for close to its asking price, according to Olshan, who produces a weekly report tracking New York luxury sales.

“There’s just a lot of money rolling around New York,” she said.

The asking price works out to $10,678 a square foot. That compares with an average of $7,225 a square foot for the 18 deals that data firm Marketproof had sales information.

The owner of the resale unit closed on the purchase in June 2022, paying the developer’s sticker price of $34.5 million, or $9,210 a square foot. Public records for the deal list the buyer as a limited liability company that’s linked to a commercial address in Budapest.

Condo owners at the Aman have access to the hotel’s spa, fitness center, restaurants and other amenities, and their own private entrance on 56th Street.

Branded residences aren’t as plentiful in New York as they are in Miami and other major cities, though their ranks have grown in the past few years as high-end hotel operators have sought to appeal to international buyers in search of pied-a-terres. Two blocks to the south, closings began last year at the Mandarin Oriental on Fifth Avenue, which has 65 units.

“The Aman is arguably the most powerful residential brand for the wealthy in the world,” said Brett Miles, the Official agent who shares the listing with Alexander. “One can argue a few others. But I think nothing is pulling the cache that this one does.”

