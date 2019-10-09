(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s Twitch on Wednesday became the latest online service used to broadcast violent acts.

The popular website, best known as a platform for streaming and watching video games, was used by the alleged perpetrator of an attack outside a synagogue in Halle, Germany, that left two dead.

“We are shocked and saddened by the tragedy that took place in Germany today, and our deepest condolences go out to all those affected,” a Twitch spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. “Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against hateful conduct, and any act of violence is taken extremely seriously. We worked with urgency to remove this content and will permanently suspend any accounts found to be posting or reposting content of this abhorrent act.”

In the roughly 35-minute video, a man is seen shooting two people and attempting unsuccessfully to break into the synagogue, the Verge reported. He also gave a brief speech into the camera, railing against Jews and denying that the Holocaust happened, according to the technology news site.

Twitch declined to disclose how many users viewed the footage, a metric it usually discloses while people are watching streams.

A deadly attack on worshipers at a mosque in Christchuch, New Zealand, was livestreamed on Facebook Inc. in March. The social media giant was criticized for how long it took to stop the video from appearing on its site.

To contact the reporters on this story: Matt Day in Seattle at mday63@bloomberg.net;Spencer Soper in Seattle at ssoper@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Robin Ajello at rajello@bloomberg.net, Mark Milian

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.