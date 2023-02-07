Amazon’s Big Football Bet Is Starting to Pay Off: Big Take Podcast

Lat fall, Amazon agreed to pay the NFL $1 billion a year for 11 years to air Thursday Night Football exclusively on its Prime streaming service.

The high price tag made headlines and turned the heads of executives at broadcast television networks, cable companies and other streaming services like Netflix and Apple TV+. They’re all watching closely to see if Amazon’s big risk is rewarded.

As Super Bowl LVII approaches, Bloomberg reporters Gerry Smith and Felix Gillette ​​​​​​join this episode to explain why streaming deals have drawn such scrutiny. If Amazon is successful in luring viewers, and dollars, away from the networks, it could shake up the way we watch not just football but other sports, and eventually TV of all kinds — and potentially in ways we don’t like.

