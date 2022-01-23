Amazon Says Samara Capital Ready to Invest in Future Retail: PTI

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon told independent directors of Future Retail Ltd. that Samara Capital is still interested in investing 70 billion rupees ($940 million) to buy all retail assets of the debt-ridden company, Press Trust of India reported, citing people it didn’t identify.

Amazon had approached the independent directors of Future Retail on Jan. 19, reiterating its intent to assist the Mumbai-based company, the report said.

Amazon and Future Group did not respond to emails sent by Press Trust of India.

