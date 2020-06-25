Amazon bought the naming rights to Seattle’s KeyArena and is naming it Climate Pledge Arena.

The move will serve as a reminder of the urgent need for climate action to achieve net zero carbon by 2040, Amazon said in a statement.

Coming to Seattle: @ClimateArena, expected to be the world’s first net zero carbon certified arena. In partnership with Amazon, Oak View Group, & NHL Seattle, it’ll set a new sustainability bar for the sports and events industry. #ClimatePledge https://t.co/nLUzQ6o6p7 — Amazon News (@amazonnews) June 25, 2020

The stadium will be the first net zero carbon certified arena in the world, Jeff Bezos said in a post on Instagram. The site will “generate zero waste from operations and events, and use reclaimed rainwater in the ice system to create the greenest ice in the NHL,” Bezos wrote.

The site was developed in partnership with Amazon, Oak View Group, and NHL Seattle.