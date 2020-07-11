(Bloomberg) -- Jio Platforms Ltd., the digital services business controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, sold about 6% of its shares to investors including Silver Lake and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund for about $4 billion, a stock exchange filing showed.

The Saudi Arabian fund bought its 2.3% stake for 113.7 billion rupees ($1.5 billion), according to the filing from Jio’s parent, Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. Silver Lake purchased 2.1% of the shares. The other investors were Interstellar Platform Holdings Pte. and General Atlantic Singapore JP Pte.

The share sale helps the Reliance unit reach its goal of reducing net-debt to zero by March 2021. The company earlier sold a 10% stake to a Facebook Inc.-owned business, a deal that was announced April 22.

All told, Jio has now sold about 25% of its shares to buyers including Facebook and U.S. private equity firms KKR & Co., and Silver Lake.

