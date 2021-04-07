Americans Need to ‘Do Their Job’ in Vaccination Push, Psaki Says

(Bloomberg) -- Ordinary Americans must “do their job” and get the Covid-19 vaccine, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday, shifting some responsibility for the success of the U.S. vaccination campaign from President Joe Biden.

Biden’s administration has successfully increased the availability of shots, Psaki told reporters at a White House briefing.

“It is incumbent on the American people to do their job,” she said, urging people to continue wearing masks and to get their shots when they are eligible.

The outcome of the vaccination campaign and the end of the pandemic, she added, “is going to be determined by the American people.”

The U.S. has given about 3 million shots a day for the past week, more than three times the pace when Biden took office, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. Biden recently raised his first-100 days goal from 100 million doses to 200 million.

At the current rate it will take another three months for about 75% of the U.S. adult population to be vaccinated, a level that may confer so-called “herd immunity.”

