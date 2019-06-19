Amtrak Says All N.Y. Penn Tracks Asked to Come to a ‘Safe Stop’

(Bloomberg) -- New York Pennsylvania Station trains have stopped running because of overhead power-wire issues.

The trains were asked to come to a “safe stop” on the tracks because of a “power hold,” said Jason Abrams, an Amtrak spokesman. He had no further information.

New Jersey Transit trains were halted in both directions on the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines, and Midtown Direct service was suspended, Jim Smith, an NJ Transit spokesman, said in an email. Midtown service was being diverted to Hoboken, where passengers could continue to Manhattan free of charge via trains operated by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Smith said. Buses also would cross-honor train passengers’ tickets, he said.

On Twitter, NJ Transit train riders reported being stopped on the Northeast Corridor and in the North River tunnel between New York and New Jersey.

