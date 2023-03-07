Mar 7, 2023
Angola Weighs $15 Billion Fund to Manage State-Recovered Assets
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Angola is exploring the establishment of a fund to manage about $15 billion of real-estate and other assets recovered in the fight against corruption, Finance Minister Vera Daves de Sousa said.
The assets, which are under the control of the judiciary and the Finance Ministry is not yet able to access, include shares in companies, cars and cash, De Sousa said Tuesday in an interview with LAC Radio in the capital, Luanda.
“The government is exploring options for managing the assets,” Daves de Sousa said. “The creation of a real-estate investment fund is one option being explored.”
Read more: For Angola’s Super Rich, It’s No Longer Cool to Drive a Ferrari
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:02
High-interest rates could encourage Canadians to pay taxes on time: CPA
-
5:50
Investing in the aerospace sector: Three stock picks from Sheila Kahyaoglu
-
Trudeau tapping special rapporteur and two national security bodies to probe foreign interference
-
3:57
Real estate: Panel of experts predict home prices will drop
-
21:59
Bank of Canada: What economists are expecting from the next policy announcement
-
4:56
Malls could use residential units to fill Nordstrom gaps: Expert