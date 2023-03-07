(Bloomberg) -- Angola is exploring the establishment of a fund to manage about $15 billion of real-estate and other assets recovered in the fight against corruption, Finance Minister Vera Daves de Sousa said.

The assets, which are under the control of the judiciary and the Finance Ministry is not yet able to access, include shares in companies, cars and cash, De Sousa said Tuesday in an interview with LAC Radio in the capital, Luanda.

“The government is exploring options for managing the assets,” Daves de Sousa said. “The creation of a real-estate investment fund is one option being explored.”

