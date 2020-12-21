(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. increased its offer for Great Canadian Gaming Corp. by 15% to C$45 a share, winning over a group of shareholders that had threatened to block the deal.

Investors holding about 50% of Great Canadian’s outstanding shares have agreed to vote in favor of the transaction at that price, Great Canadian said Monday.

The list of supporting shareholders includes BloombergSen Inc., CI Global Asset Management and Burgundy Asset Management Ltd., all of which had publicly opposed the original offer of C$39 a share. BloombergSen is a Toronto-based hedge fund and isn’t affiliated with Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.