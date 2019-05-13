Apple Loses at U.S. Supreme Court on iPhone App Antitrust Suit

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that consumers can press ahead with a lawsuit that accuses Apple Inc. of using its market dominance to artificially inflate prices at its App Store.

The 5-4 ruling could add to pressure the company faces to cut the 30 percent commission it charges on app sales. Lawyers pressing the case have said they will seek hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of overpaying consumers.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the court’s liberal wing in the majority.

Apple dropped 5.5 percent to $186.45 at 10:15 a.m. in New York.

