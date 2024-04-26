(Bloomberg) -- Drivers heading into New York City’s traffic-clogged central business district will start paying a congestion pricing toll on June 30, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The new plan will charge most cars $15 for entering the borough south of 60th Street during peak times. It aims to reduce traffic, improve air quality, boost transit ridership and provide an estimated $1 billion a year to modernize the MTA’s network of subways, buses and commuter rails.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and others have filed lawsuits seeking to postpone or halt the tolling program.

The MTA said in a statement on Friday that it had opened portals for drivers to apply for discounts and exemptions.

“Five years after the Legislature made congestion pricing New York State law, and with 4,000 pages of analysis, hundreds of hearings and outreach meetings behind us, New Yorkers are ready for the benefits – less traffic, cleaner air, safer streets and better transit,” MTA Chair and Chief Executive Officer Janno Lieber said in the statement.

Read more: What Congestion Pricing’s Arrival in NYC Will Mean: QuickTake

(Updates with more details in the last two paragraphs)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.