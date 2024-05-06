(Bloomberg) -- Argentine banks filed a legal complaint Monday against MercadoLibre Inc. for alleged “abusive conduct” on its digital payments platform, ratcheting up more pressure on the company after new central bank regulations imposed key changes on the fintech sector.

MODO, a virtual wallet backed by some 30 Argentine banks, accused the e-commerce giant of forcing consumers to fulfill online purchases via its payment platform, Mercado Pago, among other practices, according to MODO’s statement regarding its formal complaint before Argentina’s National Commission for the Defense of Competition.

“MercadoLibre’s abusive conduct, detailed in the complaint, creates negative effects for the market, disproportionately maximizing its earnings,” MODO wrote in the statement, adding that it’s confident Argentine authorities will investigate “one or more anti-competitive practices,” forcing an “in-depth analysis of the payments and digital wallet ecosystem.”

MODO claims that 80% of e-commerce retail sales in Argentina are done via Mercado Pago. While MODO lauded the platform’s technology and recognized its dominant performance, it accused the company of distorting the competition.

MercadoLibre emphatically rejected all of MODO’s accusations and criticisms in a sharp response Monday night, labeling the claims “absurd.”

“Perhaps banks should compete with each other, innovate, develop products and pay off balances, as banks do in the rest of Latin America, instead of colluding and blaming Mercado Pago without merit,” MercadoLibre said in a statement, adding that the company complies with relevant regulations.

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre is now Latin America’s second-most valuable publicly listed company with a market capitalization of $84 billion. Across the region, it recorded 49 million monthly active users for its fintech platform.

Read More: MercadoLibre Shares Jump Most Since August on Earnings (1)

MercadoLibre’s share price rose 1.4% Monday to $1,654 after posting earnings last week that surpassed analysts’ expectations.

MODO’s filing comes after Argentina’s central bank mandated on April 30 that merchants who display QR codes in stores to scan and pay must accept that consumers can make digital purchases from any bank or service provider — a move that would force MercadoLibre’s hand in opening up its payment network.

The Montevideo, Uruguay-based company is still negotiating with banks and other digital payment networks on the terms of opening up its QR payment system to third-party operators, Osvaldo Gimenez, president of the MercadoLibre’s fintech unit, said during an earnings call with analysts on May 2.

“We need to agree on commercial terms with the counterparties, which are likely to be banks and other wallets, and we are in that process,” he added.

(Updates with MercadoLibre statement in fifth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.