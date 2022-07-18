(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. was hit with an antitrust lawsuit over Apple Pay, accused of using its market power in the mobile device industry to fend off competition from other payment card issuers.

The class-action complaint was filed Monday in federal court in San Jose, California.

The iPhone maker “exercises its market power in the device markets by requiring that consumers of its mobile devices also acquire its mobile wallet -- Apple Pay -- and prevents consumers from using competing mobile wallets capable of offering competing tap and pay solutions,” according to the complaint by Affinity Credit Union.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.